Live Music! Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard at Resurrect Art – Sat. Jan 14

We’re gearing up for more live music at Resurrect Art! Saturday, January 14 we’re excited to have Caroline Cotter with Michael Howard perform. Show starts at 7pm with a $10-$15 suggested donation. Here is some info on Caroline:

“With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, Caroline’s music takes you all over the world: from a Parisian salon, to an Indian ashram, to a bluegrass festival campfire, to the depths of the human heart. In addition to writing songs in English, she sings in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Sanskrit, and she is always looking for beautiful ways to bring the world to her audience and to connect inter-culturally through her music. Stories and dreams about love, adventure, and searching for home, her newest album “Dreaming As I Do” treats you to an eclectic mix of melodic honesty. She has shared the stage with Loudon Wainwright III, David Wilcox, and Dan Bern. Her newest album “Dreaming As I Do” reached #5 on the Folk DJ charts, and she has been on the road touring non-stop throughout the US and Europe, playing over 250 shows a year.”

Hope to see you there!