Live Irish Music January 20th at Resurrect Art

Live Irish music by Dubliners John Walsh, Pat Broaders and Tommy Martin at Resurrect Art Coffee House on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Together the three will blend their decades of musical knowledge, tell stories, and entertain you while listening to traditional Irish music: John Walsh on the banjo, Pat Broaders vocals and the gouzouki, and Tommy Martin on uillean pipes, flutes, and whistles.

GOT GOUZOUKI?

A gouzouki is a cross between a bouzouki and a guitar, essentially. A bouzouki is a six stringed Greek instrument, much like a mandolin, that was modified by the Irish to create an Irish bouzouki. A gouzouki is a bouzouki with a guitar body. Confused? Then come hear this beautiful instrument Friday at Res Art.

These three guys are not only great musicians but great human beings. As a personal favor, they are giving an afternoon of their own time to play music for the elders at Providence Seward Mountain Haven. They did this in 2016 and gladly welcomed the opportunity to do it again.

Myles from Dublin is the name of their Alaskan tour. It’s a take on “Myles Away from Dublin” by prolific Irish writer and humorist, Flann O’Brien, who wrote under the pen name of Myles. Flann O’Brien is considered a major figure in twentieth century Irish literature. Like Flann O’Brien, John, Pat, and Tommy will bring their light-hearted humor to the stage.

We hope to see you on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Resurrect Art!