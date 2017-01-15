Kids’ Carnival Set for January 28th

The Seward Teen and Youth Center is hosting a Kids Carnival on Polar Bear Jump Day. January 28th from 2-4pm at AVTEC Gym. There will be 20+ games for kids ages 1-8yrs old. Prizes for every game. A great way to spend the cold afternoon. Tickets cost .50 each and $20 will get 1 person, every game, 1 time. The proceeds benefit the Teen Council Fund which supports the youth programs at the Teen and Youth Center and the Teen Rec Room. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

