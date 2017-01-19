Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Announces Opening to Snowmachine Use

Refuge Manager, Andy Loranger, today announced the opening of all areas of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge traditionally open to snow machining.

Areas always closed to snowmachine use include the Headquarters tract on Ski Hill Road, Skilak Loop Special Management Area, Swanson River and Swan Lake Canoe Systems, Wolf Lake pipeline corridor, and all areas above timberline except in the Caribou Hills.

The map indicates open and closed areas; users are encouraged to contact the Refuge Headquarters if unsure of boundaries.

The Refuge asks all snowmachine users to be respectful of their surroundings and avoid any windblown areas that have insufficient snow accumulation. Users should also try to avoid moose and other wildlife whenever possible. Users are also reminded that all snowmachines must display current State of Alaska registration.

The Refuge also advises that snowmachine users exercise caution on lakes, rivers and streams which may not yet be sufficiently frozen or have substantial overflow. For more information, please contact Refuge Headquarters at (907) 262-7021, online at http://kenai.fws.gov or visit the Refuge Headquarters on Ski Hill Road in Soldotna.