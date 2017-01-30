Kenai Fjords National Park Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) Program Announces Openings for 2017 Summer Season

If you are 15-18 years old, like the outdoors and are looking for a fun summer job this opportunity is for you!

Kenai Fjords National Park will offer several positions to local youth interested in working for the Federal Youth Conservation Corps in the summer of 2017. Students will have a chance to engage visitors, learn what it takes to maintain the park or work with park scientists to better understand park resource management.

The YCC program is designed to give students the background they need to pursue further employment with the National Park Service. It is also a great way to learn new skills and begin building a resume. Students will work 10-12 weeks, 32-40 hours per week, and receive $10.00/hr. Applicants must be 15 years old by May 20th and cannot be 19 years old by August 20th. Through the “Student-Ranger-Student” program students are encouraged to apply for uniformed ranger positions in the park the year following their YCC year. This progression of employment with the federal government stands out to college admissions reviewers and future employers.

Applications will be available on January 25th and can be picked up from Martha Fleming at the Seward High School or from park headquarters at 411 Washington Street. All completed applications must be postmarked or received at park headquarters by 4pm on February 8th.

For more information please contact Fiona North at (907) 422-0532.