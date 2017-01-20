Information for Polar Bear Jump Volunteers

A message from Kathleen:

Seward 2017 Polar Jump Festival Signups are going great!

Thank you so very much for taking time to come together and help our community!

Friday January 27th Live Auction at Tony’s Bar:

Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. We are seeking more Auctioneer Assistants It is a lot of fun and for a good cause! could use more people to help display goods! Check out the sign up genius: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0e49afa92ea4f85-2017

Saturday January 28th:

Registration and check-in: Please plan to arrive at 8:00 am. Sign up is full!! Thank you!

Dock Buddies: Please arrive by 10:00 am to get your badges and instructions prior to the main storm of registrations. The jump starts at noon and goes pretty fast. Dock Buddies will need to help take the jumper’s bags of dry clothing down to the docks. We have 11 of 20 slots filled. Pretty sure we will have 5-8 more annual helpers show up.

Sunday January 29th events!

We continue to need help on Sunday, I know it is a tough day after a long week of fun but please be inspired to help out at the ceremony and American Legion Auction!!

Please contact Kathleen at (907)422-7054 with questions.