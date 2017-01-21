Holland America Line Accepting Grant Applications

Applications are now being accepted by the Holland America Line and Princess Cruises Community Advisory Boards (CABs) for grants to local service and non-profit groups in six communities within Alaska and Canada: Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Seward, Sitka, and the Yukon. The CABs consist of local civic and business leaders who advise Holland America and Princess Cruises on corporate contributions and community involvement projects.

Each CAB distributes corporate grants twice annually and prefers to provide support for projects that will benefit the community as a whole. Funding requests for special projects/events are favored over general operating expenses and travel. In an effort to support as many organizations as possible, requests between $200 and $2,000 have the best chance of being funded. The CABs plan on awarding grant applications in the spring.

Applications for the spring cycle are due in Anchorage by Friday, March 3rd 2017 and should be mailed or emailed to Allison Hovanec at AHovanec@HAgroup.com or Holland America Line & Princess Cruises 745 W 4th Avenue Suite 400, Anchorage, Alaska 99501. For more information on the Holland America/Princess Cruises Community Relations Program within the state of Alaska and the Yukon, or to request an application electronically, please contact Allison Hovanec at (907) 264-8043 or e-mail AHovanec@HAgroup.com.