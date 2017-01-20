Healthy Eating Potluck Contest Monday February 6

The Seward Community Health Center is hosting a healthy eating potluck on Monday, February 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Potluck contest entrants are encouraged to create great tasting dishes that cut calories, sodium, and sugar. The categories are Appetizer/Side, Entree, and Dessert.

Community members are all invited to attend this free event and take advantage of the opportunity to meet healthcare providers. All attendees may enter to win prizes.

For more information, including complete rules and entry form, visit www.sewardhealthcenter.org/potluck.