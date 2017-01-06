Uncategorized

It’s a Hat Party! Feb. 11, 2017

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us on Saturday, February 11th, for a HAT PARTY. Don your best hat and head to the Seward Community Library & Museum for an exciting day celebrating our favorite headwear. Doors open at 11:00AM for a hatful of fun. The movie Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) will begin at 11:15AM and we’ll celebrate our very merry unbirthdays with a Mad Hatter Tea Party and Craft at 3:30PM. Visit the Seward Community Library & Museum Facebook page here to vote for your favorite hat wearing character. For more information contact us at libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

