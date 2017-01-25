This Friday, January 27, at the movies!

This Friday movie goers can look forward to Kubo and the Two Strings (PG/ 1hr 42min) at 6pm followed by The Accountant (R / 2hr 8mins at 8:00pm.

Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Kubo and 7:30pm for The Accountant. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway.Concessions are organized by the Seward Prevention Coalition. They are available for purchase at the theater with proceeds going to support local non-profits.

Our ability to keep this series going is directly related to finding enough volunteers so that we don’t have to rely on the same folks every week! Our ‘Core Group’ of 3 volunteers has dedicated many hours to this most excellent project, but we need some help. Please send us an email at sewardalaskamovies@gmail.com if you would be willing to help us continue to bring movies to Seward each winter. It is a minimal commitment – a few emails a week and ‘supervising’ the movies one night a month. We have fun and the mechanics are very easy. We will make sure that you are ready before we throw you into the deep end.