This Friday January 20 at the movies

FREE ADMISSION TO THE 6PM Movie – Courtesy of the Alaska Sealife Center Family Science Night and Wells Fargo

This Friday movie goers can look forward to WaveMania (PG/ 1hr 24 min) at 6pm followed by The Shallows (PG-13 / 1hr 27 mins at 8pm.

Admission is $2/for The Shallows – doors open at 5:30pm for WaveMania and 7:30pm for The Shallows. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway. Concessions are organized by the Seward Prevention Coalition. They are available for purchase at the theater with proceeds going to support local non-profits.

***We are also looking for long term volunteers that would like to help with our core group. It would involve being there for the movies once or twice a month (5:30 – 10:30 pm), weighing in via email on movie selection and other things, learning the projector (its easy), doing the announcements before the movies, and pointing nightly volunteers in the right direction. At this point in time, there are only 3 core members available to share the load every Friday. We need more core folks to continue to provide this program. If you are interested, please contact us on the movie series Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewardalaskamovies/ ***