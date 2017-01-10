This Friday January 13th at the movies!

Advertisement

This Friday movie goers can look forward to Storks (PG/ 1hr 40min) at 6pm followed by Deepwater Horizon (PG-13 / 1hr 47 mins at 8:00pm.

Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for Storks and 7:30pm for Deepwater Horizon. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway. Concessions are available for purchase at the theater with proceeds going to support local non-profits.

We are seeking volunteers to assist with ticket sales before or clean-up after this Friday’s movies. No experience required! Shifts are less than a hour and do not interfere with movie run-times, so you can volunteer AND watch the movies! Sign-up – http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e094ea5ae2da2ff2-friday12