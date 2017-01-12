French Science Fiction Story Set in Seward

What would Seward be like in a world where society has lost its grip? Stephane Desienne, a French science fiction writer, has written a new book exploring this question. Amidst the dystopia, a giant floating city appears. The mysterious metropolis anchors in the middle of Resurrection Bay.

If you would like to know what happens next, for now, you need to speak French.

The book is called EXIL. It is currently available as an ebook on Amazon. In French.

Bonne chance to Stephane on the new Alaska Science Fiction series. Lucky Seward Francophones can purchase the book on Amazon.