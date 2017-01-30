Flood Service Area Board Work Session Mon, February 13 at 6:00 pm

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session Monday, February 13th at 6:00 pm, followed by a Regular Meeting at 7:00 pm at the KPB Seward Annex office in Sea View Plaza at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122.

The work session topic will be SBCFSA FY18 Budget and By-laws Review. Public is welcomed.

For more information contact the SBCFSA Office at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 123, 9 am – 3 pm, Monday – Thursday. The next regular meeting will be March 6th.