Events and Schedule for 2017 Seahawk Classic

The Seahawk Classic starts this Thursday, Feb 2 and runs through Saturday.

There will be fundraisers at the tournament including a dessert auction on Friday and an Alaska Airlines raffle. Seahawk Spirit Gear will be available for sale throughout the tournament.

For the dessert auction, dessert donations should be dropped off by 4pm on Friday to the school office or Al Plan’s room. Please mark what the dessert is and that it’s for the auction. The auction will take place on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

The Alaska Airlines raffle drawing will take place on Saturday. Until then, you can purchase tickets from any SHS basketball player. The prize is a pair of round trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies with no black out dates!

Here is the tournament schedule:

Thursday

3:00 Mount Edgecumbe vs Delta Junction Girls

4:30 Mount Edgecumbe vs Delta Junction Boys

6:00 Valdez vs. Seward Girls

7:30 Ninilchik vs. Seward Boys

Advertisement

Friday

12:00: 3 point/Free throw competition

3:00 Delta Junction vs. Valdez Girls

4:30 Delta Junction vs. Ninilchik Boys

6:00 Mount Edgecumbe vs. Seward Girls

7:30 Mount Edgecumbe vs. Seward Boys

Saturday

11:00 Valdez vs. Mount Edgecumbe Girls

12:30 Ninilchik vs. Mount Edgecumbe Boys

2:00 Delta Junction vs. Seward Girls

3:30 Delta Junction vs. Seward Boys

Awards to immediately follow the last game Saturday

Go Seahawks!