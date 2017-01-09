Dog License time again

Did you know that every dog over 4 months old in Seward city limits needs an annual dog license?

In addition to complying with Seward code, a license will help the animal shelter quickly identify your lost dog and get him or her back to you quicker. If you think your dog would NEVER wander off, consider unusual circumstances like fireworks that might make a homebody bolt.

Licensing lets others know that your dog is current with its rabies vaccination, a requirement for licensing. Anyone who finds your missing dog will be more likely to want to handle and care for your pet until you are found if they know it is healthy and rabies-free.

License fees help support the animal shelter and the wonderful and essential services it provides.

The cost for the annual license is only $5 for neutered or spayed dogs, and $10 for dogs that are not.

Advertisement

The license fee is due and payable on January 2nd every year.

To license your dog, bring proof of current rabies vaccination and $5 or $10 to the Seward Animal Shelter at 420 Sixth Avenue. The Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, closed Sunday and Monday and holidays. Phone 907-422-7150 direct or through Seward Police Dispatch 907-224-3338.

Get your dog a little bling to show that you love them.

Submitted by Carol Griswold