Desert Hiking in Winter: The San Diego Trans County Trail

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

In Seward, there are many ways that residents deal with the darkness and cold of winter. This winter, significant snowfall has returned recreational opportunities in the form of snowshoeing, skiing and snowmobiling to our community’s repertoire of winter activities. Other people change their focus towards more interior activities, like watching movies, reading books and writing. AVTEC gym is now offering extended hours, which has encouraged Sewardites to participate in gym recreation and sports leagues. Another Seward tradition is to escape the winter by traveling to warmer locales, such as Hawaii, Arizona and southern California. For much of the past month, the change of locales option was the one that I chose, in the form of hiking across San Diego County.

In recent years, the Pacific Crest Trail has garnered attention and recognizability as Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild” catapulted the trail into national newspapers and then into a major motion picture. This familiarized many people with the joys and struggles of long distance hiking, as well as with the look of southern California’s desert hiking. I read “Wild” while living in downtown San Francisco. I had grown up section-hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Georgia and North Carolina, but long distance hiking was cloaked in wonder and mystery. I remember meeting Appalachian Trail “thru-hikers” while out hiking 50 mile sections in the 1990s. The hikers reported hiking 17-25 miles per day, an unbelieveable amount to me in my teenage years. As an adult, I read “Wild” with wonder and the increasing realization that I wanted to try long distance hiking for myself.

In the ensuing years, I hiked the Pacific Northwest Trail, a 1200 mile route from the coast of Washington to Montana’s Glacier National Park. The experience was pivotal for me, and is a large part of the reason that we ended up moving to Seward. I remember the summer of 2014 as one of the toughest and most rewarding summers of my life. Now we live in Seward, and work the summer seasons, which means that we search for winter trails to hike. One such trail we learned about is the San Diego Trans County Trail, a 160 mile route from the Salton Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

The San Diego Trans County route, also known as the “Sea to Sea” route has been discussed and researched for a number of years and has been hiked as a continuous route for the past five years. It’s an east-west route that traverses the many ecosystems between the Salton Sea desert to coastal San Diego. In early January, we took a flight down to Indio, California to connect with a group of 25 long distance hikers who planned to do the entire 160 miles as a continuous hike, over the course of 8-10 days. We gathered together on January 5th at the end of a sparsely populated neighborhood street in Salton City. The logistics on getting a group of 25 independent hikers tends to be challenging that early January Thursday was no exception. The wait was more than four hours until we had cohesively formed up for the starting group photo and then we began our hike across open mesquite desert, climbing the slow rise away from the Salton Sea.

The group generally camped together each night, breaking off into groups of 1-6 to walk together, and regrouping throughout the day. In the desert, big trees and highway overpasses encourage the taking of breaks, as they provide visible destinations and respite from the sun, which is intense even in winter. The ideal group camping spots create the segments, and thus the requires miles for each days varies from 9-24 miles. Each hiker carried their own gear, food, water and navigation. For Reed and I, individual navigation meant that we each loaded GPS route maps onto our smart phones before starting the route. Additionally, we each carried 2-4 liters of water each day, along with 2-4 days worth of light weight, calorie-dense foods. We shared a 3 pound tent between us, which in the long distance hiking world is considered a heavy shelter. Many of the other hikers chose to use tarp tents, which serve as ponchos during the day and can be transitioned into rain shelters for sleeping.

My favorite day of the hike was the 4,000 foot climb up from Borrego Springs through Hellhole Canyon in Anza Borrego State Park, and through the ensuing mountains. Glorious views and a sighting of an actual borrego, a female bighorn sheep. As I sit here in Seward, the snow continuing to dump on us, I recall fondly the temperatures of winter desert hiking. We walked in short sleeves across the 70 mile desert section, from the Salton Sea to 4600’ Lake Cuyamaca. Then the rain and wind began, so we donned our ponchos, which adequately balanced the need to rain protection with the intense heat and moisture that our bodies were creating from exertion.

Advertisement

The second half of the hike traversed areas that receive more moisture, as the mountains pluck the rain from the skies. The closer we got to the increased population density of San Diego, the easier it was to buy more food, get drinking water from spigots and use actual toilets. We walked 15-20 miles each day, with a group of 15 fellow hikers. The route wove its way through urbanity of a series of mostly-interconnected urban green space trails. It amazed me how well the route was able to utilize pre-existing trails, such that amongst the metropolis of San Diego, we walked mostly on trails, removed from the population and found good camping spots each night. Our hike finished at Torrey Pines, on the Pacific Ocean. The miles had honed our muscles, built friendships with our fellow hikers and created a tremendous hunger within us, both for food and for more trails to hike. I eagerly anticipate the chance to hike Seward’s trails in the summer, and especially love how so many of our trailheads are accessible by simply walking to them, making for a delightful hybrid model of small town and wilderness hiking, with ample resupply and eating options in our lovely town.