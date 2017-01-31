CTE Career Fair and SkillsUSA Contest Set for Feb 2 in Soldotna

More than 20 Career and Technical Education (CTE) institutions and groups will be available to meet with KPBSD high school students on Thursday, February 2, 2017, in the Soldotna High School gymnasium.

CTE Career Fair for high school teens

10:00 – 12:30 p.m.

A variety of Career and Technical Institutions, including AVTEC, Northern Industrial Training, Universal Technical Institute, and more will meet with students. Additionally, representatives from the Army, Coast Guard, and the Marines will be present. Students need to sign-up with their school counselor to attend; transportation is provided.

Career and Technical Skills Organization (CTSO) Conference!

The annual SkillsUSA competition will be from 8:30 – 3:30, on February 2, 2017.

The KPBSD district competition is a showcase of specific technical, academic, and employability abilities for students who are preparing for technical, skilled, and service occupations. SkillsUSA helps students see how their learning applies to the needs of employers. CTSO students will participate in CTE fair from 1:00 – 1:45.

“This Fair is a great opportunity for our students to showcase what they have learned in their classes, work with experts and practicing professionals, and work with other students across the peninsula,” said Sean Dusek, superintendent. “We believe this program is an integral component in our instructional model to develop well rounded students getting prepared for their future.”