Alaska, Politics

Cooper Landing and Moose Pass join Women’s March in Deep Snow

by SCN Editor
Moose Pass Women’s March

Nearly three feet of snow did not deter fifteen protesters of Moose Pass and Cooper Landing from attending the Moose Pass women’s march held in downtown Moose Pass.

Advertisement

In a sign of unity, men and women of Cooper Landing joined forces with Moose Pass where protesters marched on Saturday, January 21st.

The protest was peaceful with protesters only met with one ugly phalangeal gesture from a passing motorist. The women’s march was held on all seven continents, including times zones across the US. Organizers and participants in Saturday’s event felt that their late day march probably made them the last  Women’s march across the nation.

Advertisement

Post Views: 126
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment