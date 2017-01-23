Coast Guard Rescues Pilot Northwest of Kodiak

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a pilot who crashed on Hallo Glacier Lake approximately 75 miles northwest of Kodiak Sunday afternoon.

The Jayhawk crew hoisted the man and transported him to Kodiak with no apparent injuries.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a MAYDAY call on VHF-Channel 16 from the pilot reporting the plane had safely landed, but tipped over after braking in the deep snow on the frozen lake.

The Jayhawk crew lowered an aviation survival technician to help right the aircraft off its nose before transporting the man to Kodiak.

“Through reliable communications, we were able to work with the Air Force Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to get the nearest rescue crew on scene to reach the pilot as efficiently as possible,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zack, a Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstander. “We encourage the public to enjoy Alaska’s outdoors with the proper safety and communications equipment.”

Weather on scene was reported as 17-mph winds, 23 degrees and clear skies.