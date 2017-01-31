Coast Guard Rescues 3 from Kenai Peninsula Plane Crash

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located and rescued three survivors of a plane crash from a ridgeline landing strip in the vicinity of the Chakachatna River, in the Kenai Peninsula, Monday evening.

The Jayhawk crew landed, brought the three survivors aboard and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Anchorage International Airport. Both passengers and the pilot reported no injuries.

Watchstanders from the 17th Coast Guard District received notification of the crash from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center with a possible, approximate location of the fixed-wing Cessna at approximately 2 p.m.Monday. Watchstanders were told that the plane had been missing since Sunday afternoon and immediately directed the launch of the Jayhawk crew.

Within an hour, the Jayhawk crew arrived to the assumed position and were able to hear the planes Emergency Locator Transmitter over 406 megahertz radio. The Jayhawk crew used direction-finding equipment and, when in range, saw a flare shot by the pilot of the plane.

“This rescue was possible because of the joint effort put forth between the Coast Guard and Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and because the pilot was prepared with the necessary safety equipment,” said Lt. Joseph Plunkett, pilot aboard the Jayhawk rescue helicopter. “I can’t put enough emphasis on how crucial it is to have safety equipment whenever transiting through Alaska. Alaska is full of remote and often dangerous areas, and in this case, because the pilot was prepared, we were able to rescue the three people and bring them back to their family.”