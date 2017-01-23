Clear your roofs and decks, rain is on the way

A note from your friendly building inspector.

Please pay attention to your roofs and decks in the next couple of days. Right now the snow is nice and easy to shovel but with rain and more snow in the forecast it will get heavy and put additional stress on your structure. If you have a flat roof you will need to check your roof drains periodically to make sure they are draining. A plugged roof drain is the main cause for failure on flat roofs. Only use plastic shovels on all roofs. Metal shovels will damage the protective coatings on metal roofs and cut holes in the membrane on flat roofs. Remember to check all of your boiler exhausts and air intakes to make sure they are not covered with snow, especially direct vented boilers. Keep the area around your fuel tank and lines open and available for you to visually inspect and maintain access for your fuel provider. Pay special attention to your smoke/carbon monoxide alarms, if they are going off but you have no smoke or fire present it might indicate the presence of carbon monoxide (CO) due to a plugged exhaust which forces the toxic gases back in to your house. This may cause a sudden headache, dizziness or flu-like symptoms and can be life threatening so don’t take it lightly. Open doors and windows and get outside to check the vents. If you suspect the presence of CO please exit the home and contact the Fire Department for assistance.

Support a kid by hiring them to shovel your deck. And please take time to enjoy the snow when you canJ

Stefan Nilsson

Residential/Commercial

Building Inspector/Building Plans Examiner

City of Seward