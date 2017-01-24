City of Seward Weather Emergency Update

Submitted by City of Seward-

January 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Last night in a special meeting, the Seward City Council approved Resolution 2017-009 which ratified the City Manager’s Declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency due to extreme weather and heavy snow in the City of Seward. This resolution requests formal assistance to the Kenai Peninsula Borough to help with snow removal.

Seward received massive snowfall in a very short amount of time beginning Friday, January 20, 2017. Weather forecasts indicate more snowfall to come, followed by rain. This prompts a large concern for the condition of the roads as well as the weight load for structures including sheds, boats, buildings, and homes. Residents are encouraged to shovel these structures to avoid them from caving in.

If you own a boat in the Seward Boat Harbor, please ensure your boat gets cleared. Call the Harbormaster’s Office at 907-224-3138 for a list of people who can clear vessels.

The City of Seward thanks it crews, residents, and contractors for their round the clock efforts in responding to this event. The City Clerk’s Office is maintaining a list of people available for snow removal. If you would like to be added to this list, please contact the City Clerk.

Crews will continue to work on clearing the roads and using every possible resource available.

The Polar Bear Jump-Off Festival is planned to proceed ahead this weekend.

See the signed Resolution 2017-009 Here (click to open)