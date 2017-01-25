City of Seward Weather Emergency Update Jan. 25

January 25, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

City crews continue to dig out massive amounts in snow in the downtown and harbor areas. As crews complete plowing main service roads, they will be able to start clearing the residential streets. All systems are functioning and long hours continue.

Please drive carefully and slowly around town – road conditions are very slippery and due to the massive snow piles, visibility is limited. Be on the watch for other cars and pedestrians.

If you can, please avoid driving near the heavy equipment and the areas where snow is being hauled. This will help the crews to work quicker and reach more areas.

Be very aware of snow falling off roofs and please monitor your snow load on boats and roofs. The snow is now very heavy due to the rainfall received. Call the Harbormaster’s Office at 907-224-3138 for a list of people who can shovel boats. The City Clerk’s Office is maintaining a list of people available for snow removal. If you would like to be added to this list, please contact the City Clerk, 907-224-4046.

In case of a power outage, the Electric Department encourages residents to unplug any unnecessary electronics.

The National Weather Service still has a special weather statement issued for South Central Alaska and more rain and snow showers are expected throughout the week.

As time allows, crews intend to prepare for the Polar Bear Jump-Off Festival this weekend as best they can, the event is planned to proceed ahead. Please drive carefully if traveling to Seward.