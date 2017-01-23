City of Seward: Notice of Special Meeting to Declare State of Emergency

Submitted by the City Clerk, City of Seward –

On January 21, 2017 at 11:00AM, the City of Seward declared a State of Emergency for our community due to record heavy snow in Seward. The City is managing the road situation as well as it can and has cleared emergency services areas. All surface roads have windrows many feet high and snow dump sites are nearly full. The Public Works crew is stretched thin due to long hours in equipment.

The next storm is expected on Monday January 23, 2017 and an assessment of the severity and extent of damages will not be clear until predicted rain passes several days later. Other areas within the City will be assessed weather and manpower permitting.

In the event of continued significant snow and rainfall in the next few days, the severity and range of this emergency could escalate.

The Resolution and Agenda statement will be provided to the Seward City council at the 6:30 special meeting tonight.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at 907-224-4012 or 907-224-4047 if you need further information.