Celebration of Life for Mark Sawyer

ÒMark Sawyer

August 20, 1958 – January 15, 201‍7

Mark Sawyer, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Soldotna on Sunday, January 15th

Mark was born in Jacksonville, Florida to George and Kathy Sawyer. His father George was with the US Coast Guard and in 1970 the family relocated to Seward, Alaska where Mark attended Seward Schools. After finishing school Mark took a job with the Alaska State Ferry System working on the M/V Tustamena and later on the M/V Bartlett while living in Cordova 1980-1999. He then moved to Soldotna to finish his career on the M/V Aurora and retired in 2012.

Mark is survived by his sons Tony and Jason of Soldotna; his family Thad, Jan and Connor Richardson of Soldotna; Mother Kathy Sawyer of Tucson, AZ; his brother Tom (Sheri) of Seward; nieces Kristen Sieminski, Brittney Wisel, and nephew Ryan Sawyer. Brother Michael (Cindy) Sawyer of Anchorage and nephew Timothy; brother Patrick Sawyer of Tucson, AZ, 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews; Uncle Clyde (Francis) Staubley of Rhode Island. Mark is preceded in death by his father George Sawyer Jr and nephew Tommy Sawyer.

From his family, “Words cannot describe how very much Mark was loved and will be sorely missed”

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 2:00pm, Eagles Nest Assembly of God, 437 2nd Avenue, Seward, Alaska