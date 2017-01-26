IT’S CA$H MOB TIME, SEWARD!!!

Its been a while but…

WHEN? Tomorrow! Friday, January 27 from 2-6pm

WHERE? Sweet Darlings downtown (in the Brown and Hawkins building)

WHY? Come help support a local business in the hard winter months. Come brave the weather for a hot cup of coffee or tea, a cup of delicious gelato, or buy a sweet treat for your valentine! Come stop by any time between 2pm and 6pm and meet the wonderful owners, scope out a fantastic place to send your summer guests, and FILL THEIR TIP JAR!! Let’s show our local chocolatiers how much we appreciate them and their business! Support local…buy local! See you there!!