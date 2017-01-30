Backcountry Film Festival Saturday, February 4

Join your fellow winter enthusiasts for an evening of provocative and wild films of skiing, reflections, snow school, Antarctica and a trip to China. 11 Films!
Saturday February 4, 2017, KM Rae Building 201 Railway
6pm potluck: Food – $5 for soup, bread and soft beverage
|
Advertisement
7pm films: $10 for not-yet-members. Free for members.
Door Prizes!
Brought to you by the Seward Nordic Ski Club
Questions? email anng@arctic.net
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.