Avalanche Closure Notification Thurs., Jan. 26

State of Alaska
Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
Avalanche Closure Notification
Thursday, January 26, 2017
There will be intermittent traffic delays Thursday January 26, on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work between Bird and Portage near mileposts 100 to 80. Motorists should expect delays of up to 1 hour between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
Updates will be posted on the 511 system. http://511.alaska.gov/
