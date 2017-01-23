Avalanche Closure Notification 1/24/2017

Submitted by State of Alaska –

Department of Transportation & Public Facilities

Avalanche Closure Notification

Advertisement

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

There will be intermittent traffic delays Tuesday January 24, on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work between Summit Lake and Seward near mileposts 19 to 45. Motorists should expect delays of up to 45 minutes between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Updates will be posted on the 511 system. http://511.alaska.gov/