Arctic Entries Comes to Seward!

“Arctic Entries” brings Alaskans to the stage to tell personal stories-funny, sad or sweet. Seven Sewardites, that you may or may not know, will have 7 minutes to entertain you with a true life tale. The stories follow a theme. This year, the theme is: “Fall and Rise: overcoming obstacles, crawling out of predicaments, and getting out of hot water”.

You’ll also be treated to some of our remarkable local musicians on stage.

Advertisement

Join us at 7 p.m. on January 19, 2017, for the premier showing of Arctic Entries at the Seward High School Auditorium.

This revealing and possibly normal show is presented by the Seward Nordic Ski Club. Your ticket price supports the Seward High School Nordic Ski Team. Buy tickets online at Eventbrite. There are a limited number of tickets. (Tickets for Anchorage events have been known to sell out within 90 seconds, so don’t procrastinate!)

Questions?: sewardnordicski@gmail.com