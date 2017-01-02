Annual Grant Cycle Now Open – Seward Community Foundation

Seward Community Foundation News Release –

Happy New Year, All!

The Seward Community Foundation is now accepting annual grant applications, with a deadline of March 1, 2017 for local nonprofits to submit funding requests.

Most annual grants range from $2,000 to $10,000, but larger awards may be considered with advance approval from the board. These projects and proposals are typically more involved and higher-cost than the SCF “minigrants” available monthly throughout the year.

Media members and nonprofit representatives are invited to join us at the Breeze Inn on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:30 pm ., when we will announce the total amount available in 2017 for annual grants and monthly mini- grants. In 2016, the Foundation awarded over $90,000 to local organizations that benefit Seward and Moose Pass.

Advertisement

We strongly encourage nonprofit representatives to contact SCF Advisory Board members when developing their proposals, especially if you have major projects you would like to discuss or questions about the most effective way to present your ideas.

Hope to see you on the 17th, and please help us spread the word to all eligible nonprofits! For more information and to access the online application, please visit www.sewardcf.org , or contact us at seward@alaskacf.org.

– The Seward Community Foundation Advisory Board

About the Seward Community Foundation

The Seward Community Foundation (SCF) is an affiliate of The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF). Affiliates increase the impact of ACF’s efforts to grow philanthropy in Alaska, with permanent endowments in communities to sustain local nonprofits. The SCF Advisory Board encourages our community to invest in ourselves to build stronger and more vibrant lives for our residents in Seward and Moose Pass, while focusing on community issues so we can invest in solutions and grow permanent charitable assets.