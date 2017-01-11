The Seward Community Library & Museum is excited to present the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. It’s as simple as it sounds—make a goal to read 1,000 books to your child before Kindergarten. This program has been launched in libraries across the country as an effort to increase the development of early literacy skills in young children. Reading aloud helps develop children’s language skills and imaginations. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a fun, free way to start your child on the path to success. 1,000 books may seem like a lot, but if you read one book each night, you’ll reach your goal in less than 3 years. Children from birth to 5 years old can participate. Stop by the library front desk to register and pick up a reading log to start your first 100 books with your child. Every book counts! Happy reading.

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.