URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ANCHORAGE AK

938 AM AKST FRI DEC 23 2016

Link here: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=7936556

WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WHITTIER…SEWARD…GIRDWOOD…

MOOSE PASS

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW IN EFFECT

FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND

PORTAGE VALLEY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN ANCHORAGE HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT

FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY. THE BLIZZARD WATCH IS NO

LONGER IN EFFECT.

* LOCATION…TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY.

* SNOW…6 TO 12 INCHES. HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE AT HIGHER

ELEVATIONS.

* VISIBILITY…QUARTER MILE POSSIBLE.

* WIND…EAST WINDS 30 TO 50 MPH.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON BECOMING

HEAVY AT TIMES BY EVENING…IMPROVING SUNDAY MORNING. BLOWING

SNOW WILL DIMINISH VISIBILITIES DOWN TO ONE HALF MILE OR LESS AT

TIMES THROUGH PORTAGE VALLEY SATURDAY EVENING AND AREAS OF

TURNAGAIN PASS THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS…SNOWFALL COMBINED WITH STRONG WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW

MAY PRODUCE NEAR WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. SNOW MAY MIX

WITH OR CHANGE TO RAIN CREATING ICY CONDITIONS. DRIVING MAY

BECOME VERY DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT

VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED DUE TO A COMBINATION OF FALLING AND

BLOWING SNOW. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING.