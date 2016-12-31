Upcoming Community Garden Planning Meeting – Wednesday, January 4th

Did you know? There is an effort underway in to construct a second COMMUNITY GARDEN here in Seward? Whether you’re an avid gardener with expertise to share, someone considering taking up gardening for the first time, or simply a community member looking to get involved in a grassroots project, we’d love to hear from you.

Join us for our upcoming planning meeting and work session on Wednesday, January 4th from 6:30-8pm in the Community Room at the Seward Community Library and Museum.

Got Questions? Contact: Callie Stark at (907) 491-0863 or callie.stark@gmail.com