Announcements, Events, Food, Health, Outdoors

Upcoming Community Garden Planning Meeting – Wednesday, January 4th

by Callie Stark Views: 75

Did you know?  There is an effort underway in to construct a second COMMUNITY GARDEN here in Seward?  Whether you’re an avid gardener with expertise to share, someone considering taking up gardening for the first time, or simply a community member looking to get involved in a grassroots project, we’d love to hear from you.

Advertisement

Join us for our upcoming planning meeting and work session on Wednesday, January 4th from 6:30-8pm in the Community Room at the Seward Community Library and Museum. 

Got Questions? Contact: Callie Stark at (907) 491-0863 or callie.stark@gmail.com

Advertisement

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment