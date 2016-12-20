SPRD Bulletin Dec. 2016

Sports and Recreation at the AVTEC Gym will be closed Dec 24th – Jan 1st for Maintenance and Cleaning. Happy Holidays!

Adult Basketball League End of Season Tournament

Adult Basketball League is over – Great turn-out of fans! Congratulations to Miss Melody for claiming the 1st place trophy. 2nd Seward Construction Company, 3rd Rough Riders, Sportsmanship Award goes to AVTEC. Thank you to all who helped to make Adult Basketball League a success!

2017 Winter Basketball League Sign up is still going strong. Sign up your team today!

Sports and Recreation is in need of Basketball Referees $25 non-certified, $45 certified. Contact Austin Ledford – aledford@cityofseward.net

Happy Holidays from SPRD

BBQ Volleyball League End of Season Tourney

Monday, Dec 12th Seward Parks & Recreation held the end of season recreational volleyball tourney at the Middle School Gym. 6 teams competed for the 1st and 2nd place title. Team Aluminati proved to be worthy contenders taking the Gold with some great matches against the VJAYS who took 2nd place. Thank you to all the teams that participated in this enjoyable league! – Alaska Sea life Center (Your Worst Anemone), Team Extreme 5000, Alehouse, Set’s on the Beach, VJAYS & Aluminati. Looking forward to another great season this Winter.

Sports & Rec

Seward Parks and Recreation Department (SPRD) public recreation hours to the AVTEC Gym: the public is invited to drop-in every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 9 pm. Each Wednesday, the public can attend 8 am to 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 to 6pm.

Free hall walking in the gym will be offered from 10 am to 11 am, as open gym activities occur for a fee.

Indoor Park will be offered Tue, Wed and Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon.

Roller skating is Saturdays from 2 to 3:30pm

The rock climbing wall will be open on Tuesdays, 13, and 20th from 4 – 5:30 open to everyone. Participants must have two signed waivers, if under 18 must be signed by a parent or guardian to participate.

SPRD is still seeking certified basketball and volleyball referees. Contact Austin Ledford email aledford@cityofseward.net.

Adult League Basketball

Basketball League is right around the corner, pay by Sat, Dec 17th for the best rate on player and team fees! League begins Jan 17th – Mar 7th. 1st team to fully register receives one, free player fee! Games will be played from 6 to 9pm Tue & Thu nights at the AVTEC Gym. Email Austin at aledford@cityofseward.net

Winter BBQ Volleyball League

BBQ Volleyball is back! Jan 16 – Mar 6th rally friends, co-workers to build a team for fun Winter recreation! BBQ League is designed to unify neighbors to play ‘just for fun’! Only 1 competitive player per team. Call Melanie @ 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net to start. See you on the court!

Archery League

Jan 11th – Mar 8th Every Wednesday Night from 6 to 9pm. Dust off your bow and arrows and come down to the Railroad Terminal for some target practice! $8 to drop in or $40 for the Winter session. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment but some equipment can be made available. Bows should be 70lbs and lower. NO crossbows! League is open to 16yrs and up (16 & 17 yr. olds welcome with an adult).

Competitive Volleyball League Jan 18th – Mar 8th

Volleyball Enthusiasts: The Winter Volleyball season is here! League will run Wednesday evenings at the High School gym. Deadline for team sign up is Jan 11th! Contact Austin Ledford: 224-4006 or email: aledford@cityofseward.net www.cityofseward.us

Urbach’s Youth Basketball

Kick off the season with a free basketball Jamboree Sat, Jan 14th! Players will meet the coaches, go through drill stations, work on skill development and scrimmage. League begins Jan 28th through Mar 25th for pre-school ages through 5th grade. Early bird fee due Dec 17th, sign up by Dec 31st to receive a complimentary team jersey.

TYC

Register now for Winter Break Camps. Fun filled days with adventure and activity for kids in grades K-5. 224-5472

TYC is proud to offer Bugs in your Backyard Free to kids in grades 4-6 on Monday’s from 3:30-5pm. This is a fun filled STEM program designed to help your youth think and act like a scientist. Please contact TYC for more information 224-5472.

Jmcclain@cityofseward.net.

After School Program

TYC After School Program is in full swing. Grades K-5 are welcome to join us for some activities and excitement after school Monday – Friday. We offer a wide variety of activities daily including crafts, sports, cooking and team challenges. We also offer “Schools Out” Day Camps, Programs on Early Release days and Winter/Spring Break Camps. Scholarships applications are available, just ask Josie. Call 224-5472 or email jmclain@cityofseward.net

Teen Rec Room

The Teen Rec Room, or we call it the TRR, is located at 336 3rd Avenue, and is open to Middle School students and High School teens from Tue through Thur evenings from 5:30 to 10pm and on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 to11pm. This free program is open to Teens offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Like us on facebook @ teen.recroom.

Parks and Recreation Maintenance and Campgrounds News:

2nd lake ice is still pretty rough and will likely be unsuitable for skating until after the coming weather front.

We anticipate flooding, hot mopping, or resurfacing the ice sometime next week depending on precipitation and temperatures.

The waterfront bike path is an excellent option for winter exercise, staff has and will continue to keep the path plowed and sanded all winter long.

We encourage all pedestrians to avoid the lagoon boardwalk as the walkway is difficult to maintain and usually creates a very uneven walking surface. Alaska State DOT has done an excellent job in maintaining the paved walkway on the east side of the Seward Highway (3rd Ave). This route is a much better option for pedestrian travel.

Reminder: playground use is not recommended during the winter months as the safety surfacing is hard and/or frozen. Any users are advised to use extreme caution and adults are encouraged to supervise children at all times.

Any winter maintenance needs, questions, or concerns please contact the PM&C office directly at 907-224-4055 or bhickok@cityofseward.net