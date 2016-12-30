Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Jan 10

The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday,
January 10, from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518
Second Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor.
The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide
comments about the Seward area State Parks. For more information, call
|
Advertisement
District Ranger Jack Ransom at 907-224-3434.
submitted by Carol Griswold
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.