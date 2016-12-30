Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board Meeting Jan 10

The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday,

January 10, from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518

Second Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor.

The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide

comments about the Seward area State Parks. For more information, call

Advertisement

District Ranger Jack Ransom at 907-224-3434.

submitted by Carol Griswold