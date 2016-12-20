Seward Police Department Awards

On Friday Dec 16th, the police department held our annual Christmas Party/Awards Banquet.

2016 Police Officer of the Year, for an officer who distinguished themselves by actions which represent the highest standards of the police profession – Officer Morgan Woodard

Advertisement

2016 Correctional Officer of the Year, for exceptional leadership skills and for promoting safety within the jail for inmates and fellow officers – Correctional Sergeant Steve Deland

2016 Police Dispatcher of the Year, for leadership, professionalism, work attitude, cooperation with peers, supervisors, and the public – Julie Broughton.

2016 Police Employee of the Year, for dedication to professionalism, promoting positive morale, exhibiting initiative and creativity to improve the operation efficiency of the department – Michelle Delkettie, Administrative Assistant