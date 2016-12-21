Arts, Education

Seward High Art

Ho Ho Ho today was the last day of the semester! Here is a bit of art from Seward High if you’d like to see the good work these teenagers are doing. Hope everyone has great holidays and our blog is here with much much more!

This assignment was to make a sculpture that could be used as a planter! SHS Art Students really did a great job, check them out!

img_5840

Zen Petrosius

img_6512

Brendan McMurray

img_5764

Kaylee Brockman

 

img_5834

Ryan Miller

img_5842

Kendyl Morris

img_5896

Maddy Moore

img_5898

Clarence Longan

img_5981

Case Estes

img_6026

Alexis Sullivan

img_6030

Heleana Backus

img_6337

Meghan Mullaly

img_6392

Beckah Christenson

To end the year, we did a variety of small projects involving optical illusions using lines and rulers!  We started with the 3-D hand or sphere illusion, then did a one point perspective room, and ended with 3-D one point perspective letters!

img_5982

Case Estes

img_6020

Ayla Lapanskas

img_6134

Sarah Meinema

img_6135

Ruby Lindquist

img_6147

Emma Moore

img_6309

Heleana Backus

img_6304

Sarah Meinema

img_6342

Ryan Miller

img_6344

Jazmine Jarnig

img_6481

Heleana Backus

img_6498-2

Kaylee Brockman

 

