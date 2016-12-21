Seward High Art

Ho Ho Ho today was the last day of the semester! Here is a bit of art from Seward High if you’d like to see the good work these teenagers are doing. Hope everyone has great holidays and our blog is here with much much more!

This assignment was to make a sculpture that could be used as a planter! SHS Art Students really did a great job, check them out!

Zen Petrosius

Brendan McMurray

Kaylee Brockman

Ryan Miller

Kendyl Morris

Maddy Moore

Clarence Longan

Case Estes

Alexis Sullivan

Heleana Backus

Meghan Mullaly

Beckah Christenson

To end the year, we did a variety of small projects involving optical illusions using lines and rulers! We started with the 3-D hand or sphere illusion, then did a one point perspective room, and ended with 3-D one point perspective letters!

Case Estes

Ayla Lapanskas

Sarah Meinema

Ruby Lindquist

Emma Moore

Heleana Backus

Sarah Meinema

Ryan Miller

Jazmine Jarnig

Heleana Backus

Kaylee Brockman