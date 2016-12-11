Monday – New SEWARD CITY FLAG to Fly!

This Monday 12/12/16 marks the official raising of the new Seward City Flag. The new flag will be flown at four locations: in front of City Hall, the Harbor, Benny Benson Memorial Park, and within City Council chambers. You are invited to view the raising of the chambers flag during the City Council meeting Monday at 7pm. Also at this meeting, the winner of the youth city flag design contest (Katelyn Correa) will be presented with a proclamation by the mayor. For those of you who love living here – come join us and show your Seward civic pride!

In case you missed it: the new Seward City Flag is based on Katelyn’s original design, which was selected last summer from over 350 local children entries. The unveiling of the winning design happened August 28 (Seward Founder’s Day). This is Seward’s first and only “official” city flag – previously, the official city logo has been pasted on a white background and used as a flag in several locations, though it was never adopted as our official flag by City Council. The city logo will remain in effect for all logo purposes (stationery, emblems on city vehicles, etc.), just not for flying on flagpoles! The new design incorporates an homage to the north star of Benny Benson’s Alaska State flag, plus steep mountains in summer and winter plumage. It is simple, distinguishable (even from a distance), and quite emblematic of Seward’s unique beauty.

Also FYI, we have had a lot of feedback from folks wondering where they can purchase one of the new flags to fly in front of their homes or businesses. The City Flag Committee is currently working with a local non-profit to acquire a bulk order of flags at much lower cost than that would be possible by folks purchasing them one-at-a-time. Hopefully within a month or two, city flags will be available for purchase from that organization.

– posted by Dan Linkhart (Seward City Flag Committee)