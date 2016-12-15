Uncategorized

Seahawk Basketball Tips Off at home Tonight

by Al Views: 58

Seward High Basketball tips off tonight against Nome. Game times are at 6:30 and 8:00. The Seahawks also play Nome tomorrow night at 4:30 and 6:00. Come on out and cheer on the home team!

Author: Al

