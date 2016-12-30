Obituary for Robert Byron Hill

Robert Byron Hill, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Palmer, Alaska, on December 23, 2016. Born in Virginia, Minnesota to Herman and Ida Hill, Bob was the youngest of fourteen children. He served in the US Navy, earned a B.S in Industrial Arts and a M.S. in Education.

Bob met his wife Shirley, in Nashwauk, Minnesota, and they were married in 1961. The summer of 1966, Bob moved his young family to Alaska. After teaching in Anchorage one year, they moved to Seward. Bob taught Industrial Arts at Seward High School for several years and then became the Aquatics Director until he retired in 1987. In 1996, Bob and Shirley moved to Palmer, where their daughter and family lived. Bob was an active member of each church he attended and served on the Solid Rock Bible Camp Board for many years.

Listening to gospel music and the truth of God’s Word was part of Bob’s life. One of his favorite hobbies was dog mushing. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, watching sports, and spending time with family. Bob will be remembered by his laughter, smile, and fun-loving spirit.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley of 55 years; his children and their spouses: Lorri (and Mark) Van Diest, Corey (and Mindy) Hill, and Steve Hill; 5 grandchildren: Megan and Lauren Hill; Bob, John, and Amy Van Diest; his brother, Jim and his sister, Valerie.

The memorial service will be held at Lazy Mountain Bible Church; 16005 E Shawn Dr, Palmer; on January 7th, 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Solid Rock Ministries Inc.; 36251 Solid Rock Road Unit 1; Soldotna, AK 99669.