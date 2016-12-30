Humdinger Seward Christmas Bird Count

The 2016 Seward Audubon Christmas Bird Count was held on a beautiful, mild Saturday on December 17, the day after torrential rain on ice. During the CBC, 4 Boat Crew, 10 Field Counters, and 5 Feeder Counters counted all the birds they saw in the Seward Count Circle, a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the Seward Highway and Nash Road.
The most extraordinary species were two male Anna’s Hummingbirds, never before counted in Seward. Another southeastern species, a male Red-breasted Sapsucker, was another first that disappeared on Count Day but returned for Count Week.
The resident Trumpeter Swan family including both parents, 3 cygnets, and another adult that is possibly an older sibling, popped up for Count Week, then again disappeared. Our swan family has been counted the last four years.
Other unusual birds included two White-throated Sparrows, one American Pipit, 15 Rock Ptarmigan, a first for our Count, and two Crested Auklets. A Great Horned Owl and Saw-whet Owl were heard calling at night.
48 Robins and 14 Varied Thrushes were counted, feeding on frozen Mt Ash berries and at suet feeders. We often get these hardy heralds of spring on the Count. Four Great Blue Herons, a secretive, year-round bird, were counted as well.
Last year, a record 546 Common Murres were counted during a winter of great stress; none were seen on this Count. A total nesting failure was reported this summer for Murres and Black-legged Kittiwakes.
Only 1 Pine Siskin was counted, and no Common Redpolls. These irruptive species often fly great distances in the winter, so this is not unusual.
The most song birds and variety of species were concentrated in town on Mt Ash trees and at bird-friendly yards with feeders filled with black-oil sunflower seed and suet.
Barrow’s Goldeneye numbers were the highest at 336, with Pine Grosbeaks coming in second with 249. 15 species had only one or two birds.
The total species count of 56 plus another 11 during Count Week was one less than last year, though the species varied a bit. The total number of individuals counted was 2447, about one for every Seward resident.
Thanks to all the bird lovers who kept their feeders full and landscape with bird habitat in mind. Thanks to the dedicated CBC Counters who worked hard to cover a vast circle with fewer than normal participants. Many thanks to Captain Mike Brittain who once again provided the Dora for the boat team survey. Thanks to Resurrect Coffee House and Art Gallery for their hospitality before and after the Count. It was a humdinger!
UPDATE: just found out a Fox Sparrow was seen during Count Week. So the total species count was 56, with another 12 for Count Week for a total of 68 species.
2016 Alphabetical Checklist Seward Christmas Bird Count 12-24-16
2 Auklet, Crested
7 Blackbird, Rusty
116 Bufflehead
30 Chickadee, Black-capped
CW Chickadee, Boreal
51 Chickadee, Chestnut-backed
65 Cormorant, Pelagic
4 Creeper, Brown
CW Crossbill, White-winged
129 Crow, Northwestern
5 Dipper, American
65 Duck, Harlequin
2 Duck, Long-tailed
CW Dunlin
50 Eagle, Bald
1 Falcon, unknown species
CW Gadwall
336 Goldeneye, Barrow’s
98 Goldeneye, Common
75 Grebe, Horned
6 Grebe, Red-necked
249 Grosbeak, Pine
1 Guillemot, Pigeon
1 Gull, Glaucous-winged X Herring hybrid (not a species)
176 Gull, Glaucous-winged
9 Gull, Herring
55 Gull, Mew
4 Heron, Great Blue
2 Hummingbird, Anna’s
38 Jay, Steller’s
81 Junco, Dark-eyed (Slate-colored)
including 1 Junco, Dark-eyed (Oregon)
12 Kingfisher, Belted
23 Kinglet, Golden-crowned
15 Loon, Common
6 Loon, Pacific
36 Magpie, Black-billed
117 Mallard
48 Merganser, Common
CW Merganser, Hooded
48 Merganser, Red-breasted
99 Murrelet, Marbled
25 Nuthatch, Red-breasted
CW Owl, Great-Horned
1 Owl, Northern Saw-whet
98 Pigeon, Rock
1 Pipit, American
15 Ptarmigan, Rock
57 Raven, Common
48 Robin, American
CW Sandpiper, Rock
CW Sapsucker, Red-breasted
2 Scaup, Greater
65 Scoter, Surf
1 Scoter, White-winged
1 Shrike, Northern
1 Siskin, Pine
2 Sparrow, American Tree
2 Sparrow, Golden-crowned
6 Sparrow, Song
8 Sparrow, White-crowned
2 Sparrow, White-throated
CW Sparrow, Fox
CW Swan, Trumpeter
CW Teal, Green-winged
14 Thrush, Varied
CW Waxwing, Bohemian
6 Woodpecker, Downy
3 Woodpecker, Hairy
1 Wren, Pacific
TOTAL SPECIES: 56, 12 for Count Week, 68 total
Total Individuals: 2447
Carol Griswold, compiler
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.