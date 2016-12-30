Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer

Submitted by Jillian Chapman at Seward Community Health Center –

Colorectal cancer kills over 80 Alaskans every year, but it can usually be prevented with proper screening and treatment.

Colorectal cancer usually starts as a growth from the lining inside the colon or rectum. The growths often start as polyp, which looks a little like a mushroom. These polyps usually start as benign (not cancer) growths but can develop into cancer over a period of five to ten years. Removal of these polyps usually prevents cancer. Cancer identified before it penetrates the colon is often curable. Both men and women get colon cancer. Colon cancer becomes more frequent in people over 50 years old, however it can occur in younger individuals who have inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colon cancer or polyps.

National Cancer Institute graphic showing the stages of colon cancer progression.

Colorectal cancer screening provides early detection and longer lives. Most people should start screening at age 50 and stop at age 75. There are many methods of screening. The two methods that we usually recommend are fecal occult blood testing (FOBT) and colonoscopy.

Fecal occult blood testing uses a very sensitive test to detect small amounts of blood in the stool. These small amounts of blood are often too small to detect visually and can identify cancer in the colon. The test consists of cards to be used on three separate days. The samples are obtained at home, using a stick to place a small amount of stool on the card. The cards are then returned to Seward Community Health Center for testing. This is the cheapest test and can be accomplished locally. If no blood is detected, the test should be repeated every year. If blood is detected, referral to a specialist and a colonoscopy is recommended to determine the cause of the bleeding.

Colonoscopy is a procedure accomplished by a specialist using a flexible tube with a light and camera attached. The tube is long enough to allow the entire colon to be examined. Cancer and polyps are identified visually. This test requires a cleansing of the colon for preparation, some sedation and is not available locally. If no cancer or polyps are detected, the exam can be repeated every 10 years. If polyps are detected, they can be removed and cancer prevented. Repeat colonoscopy is then accomplished in three to five years.

Most health insurance plans including Medicare cover colorectal cancer screening. In addition to colon cancer screening, other types of cancer screening are also recommended. Screening for cancers of the breast, cervix and lung can save lives. Screening recommendations need to be personalized and are best managed at an annual health evaluation.