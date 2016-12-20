Fa La La La La La Don’t Drive Impaired

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Most everyone is in a festive mood. Even Grinches still tend to partake in the merrymaking of large gatherings. As the holiday parties get into full swing keep in mind a plan to get home safe and sound. To help remind you to not drive impaired, the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, inspired by Rudolph’s red nose, will attempt to stand out by being visible out on the highways (with lights and sirens if we have to). The high visibility enforcement effort, which starts Dec. 14 and lasts until the early morning hours of Jan. 2 of the new year, is to ensure the safety of Alaskans while they revel in Holiday cheer.

The Department of Public Safety realizes that alcohol is a part of many festivities this time of year. If you plan on partaking, don’t drive. (♫ You may get pulled over by a trooper ♪ driving home from a friend’s house on Christmas Eve ♫). Please have a plan in place to not drive impaired. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is done annually around the holidays to encourage the motoring public to keep safety in mind and to prevent this time of year from turning tragic.

The focused enforcement by the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers over the holiday is intended to prevent major injury and fatality crashes through enhanced enforcement. While the troopers are out to curb DUIs, they will also be on the lookout for additional driver behaviors that often contribute to fatal crashes, such as speeding and driving too fast for conditions.

Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911! (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately).