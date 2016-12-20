City of Seward, Events, Library Museum, Uncategorized

Community Book Club January 10th

Join us for Community Book Club on Tuesday, January 10, at 6:30 PM in the upstairs meeting room at the Seward Community Library & Museum. We will discuss The Sex Lives of Cannibals: Adrift in the Equatorial Pacific by J. Maarten Troost. This is 2004 travelogue describes the two years the author spent living on the Tarawa atoll in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati. To place a hold on the book, call or email us at (907)224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net.

