The City of Seward is looking to hire a Maintenance Mechanic/Operator

The City of Seward is hiring a Maintenance Mechanic/Operator. This is a regular, full-time position with benefits; starting pay is $21.51/hr.

This position is responsible for performing skilled work in the mechanical repair, and maintenance and operation of a variety of gasoline and diesel powered vehicles, pumps, generator, and to service and operate other specialized equipment under the general direction of the Public Works Director.

Requirements include, a certificate from a college or technical school in automotive mechanics; or five years of experience in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of heavy duty equipment; or may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for- year basis up to a maximum of two years. CDL preferred, or able to obtain CDL within 6-months.

Successful applicants must pass a background investigation and drug testing. Preference may be given to current City employees. A complete job description and employment application can be obtained from Tamara Foster, City of Seward Personnel Office, 410 Adams Street, (907) 224-4074 or by emailing tfoster@cityofseward.net. Position open until filled.

~ The City of Seward is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer~