A Christmas Family Meal at The Cookery on Friday, Dec. 23rd.

by Steven T. Fink Views: 23

Join The Cookery this Friday, Dec. 23rd. for a Christmas Family Meal from Kevin, Stacey and the Cookery Crew!

The Prix Fixe Family Style Christmas Meal Includes:

  • Starter – Garden Salad
  • Main – Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Stuffed Chicken Roulade, Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes, Winter Vegetables
  • Dessert – Christmas Cookies and Cream Cheese Ice Cream

$28 per person & $12 for 12 & under Reservations are Recommended

Open from 5 – 9 PM

209 5th Ave. (907) 422-7459

Author: Steven T. Fink

