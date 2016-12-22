A Christmas Family Meal at The Cookery on Friday, Dec. 23rd.

Join The Cookery this Friday, Dec. 23rd. for a Christmas Family Meal from Kevin, Stacey and the Cookery Crew!
The Prix Fixe Family Style Christmas Meal Includes:
- Starter – Garden Salad
- Main – Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Stuffed Chicken Roulade, Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes, Winter Vegetables
- Dessert – Christmas Cookies and Cream Cheese Ice Cream
$28 per person & $12 for 12 & under Reservations are Recommended
Open from 5 – 9 PM
209 5th Ave. (907) 422-7459
