Christmas Eve Worship Services

The churches of the Seward Ministerial Association wish you a Merry Christmas. And, if you are looking for a place to worship and celebrate Christ’s birth on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), we welcome you at one of the services listed below. And most of us will gather again on Christmas morning for a special worship on Sunday. If you already have plans to gather with a worshipping community, we pray that you are blessed this Christmas Season as we welcome the Newborn King, Jesus.

New Beginnings Baptist Church (Meets at The Breeze Inn)

+ Please contact Pastor Sean Fry (719.313.6824) for services

Resurrection Lutheran [400 – 3rd Ave, at Jefferson]

+ Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 PM

Sacred Heart Catholic [409 – 5th Ave, at Jefferson]

+ Christmas Eve Carols at 8:30 PM

+ Christmas Eve Mass at 9 PM

Advertisement

+ Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 AM

Seward City Church [33783 Nash Road]

+ Christmas Eve Worship at 6:00 PM

St Peter Episcopal [2nd Ave & Adams]

+ Christmas Eve Caroling at 10:30 PM

+ Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist at 11:00 PM

Seward United Methodist [321 – 4th Ave, at Church]

+ Christmas Eve “Paper Bag Pageant” (all are welcome to participate) at 5 PM

+ Christmas Eve at Moose Pass UMC (Traditional “Lessons & Carols”) at 8 PM

+ Christmas Eve Informal Candlelight Service at 11 PM (bring an guitar, uke, or other if you’d like to join in)