AVTEC’s Academy Cafe delights with Spanish Tapas & Alaskan Hospitality

By Kelley Lane for Seward City News –

Thursday evening the sky dumped wet snow while four of us Sewardites enjoyed a fantastic dinner at AVTEC Culinary School’s “Academy Cafe.” The theme was Spanish Tapas, and each of four courses included a few options of how that course manifested itself. The first course was an amuse bouche prepared by Chef Allan Faigin, a tasty spread with pickled pineapple sauce on top of a crunchy baguette bite. AVTEC hosts these Academy cafes twice per year, near the end of each semester as a way to give their students real world experience working in a customer service setting. Each class of students chooses the theme for the cafe, and meals are served Tuesday through Friday for five weeks, with reservations at 6:00, 6:15 and 6:30. The next Academy Cafe will begin in late April and will run through May. The cost for all courses, along with accompanying non-alcoholic beverages is $25 per person.

AVTEC’s Culinary team has long been providing Seward with delectable meals. At my table of four, two of the Sewardites had previously attended Academy Cafes of different themes. The atmosphere was comfortable and pleasant, with the beautiful snow falling outdoors, clearly visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows that face north towards the Seward Harbor. Our server for the evening was Diana German, who related to us that she is from New Stuyahok “it’s in Alaska” she said, explaining that many Alaskan have never heard of her village and initially think that she’s from another country. Diana will be graduating from AVTEC’s Culinary program this month, but will be sticking around Seward for a job at The Lighthouse Cafe this summer, where she’ll be the cafe’s bread baker. Amongst our table was Mike Brittain, captain of the Dora, who was acquainted with New Stuyahok’s location, although none of us diners had visited the village.

Diana is one in a class of seven graduates who will be completing their Culinary training this December. The program is a ten month program, composed of 193 training days of approximately seven hours per day, plus occasional weekends and evenings. A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to talk with Kevin Lane, of The Cookery Restaurant, located here in Seward. Lane was previously an instructor with AVTEC’s Culinary program, and continues to benefit from his connections with his alma mater. The Cookery hires many of its restaurant workers from AVTEC, especially their seasonal workforce, which, like many year round service businesses in Seward, grows exponentially in the summer months.

Our dinner was delightful, each course full of fresh flavors and pleasant surprises. My favorite was my entree course of shrimp and mussels. It was full of protein, the seafood flavors highlighted with the acidity of tomato and the sweetness of delicately cooked, finely sliced onions. The crunchy garlic toasts were luscious when dipped in the white wine broth. Chef Allan Faigin paid a visit to our table a few minutes after our entrees had arrived to check in with us. A few pleasantries were exchanged, a joke and suddenly we were gifted with one of the entrees that we hadn’t been able to order – paella. Chef Faigin explained that paella was the most fun to prepare, and he hoped we would appreciate the authentic paella rice. The dish was served with a chicken and house made and cured Spanish sausage. We eagerly split the extra entree amongst us and consumed it all with gusto.

The dessert cart approached with three beautiful options forcing us to make room post-haste for yet another course. I chose the Spanish style cheesecake served with luscious slices of ripe kiwi fruit and strawberries. The textures and flavors combined well. Amongst our table, we had all three desserts and each person expressed verbal appreciation for the flavors and textures. The meal wound down with us all feeling stuffed full of goodness and expressing gratitude for more new snow. We took our slow time consuming the final bites, relishing the experience. In the entryway, we conversed with our fellow diners, bundled up in our coats, scarfs and gloves and began our snowy walks back to our respective homes, full of the joys of good food and good company.

AVTEC’s Academy Cafe will next be held in April. For more information, Instructor Elizabeth Johnston at the cafe can be reached at 907.224.6102. Reservations will be available for the spring cafe via the AVTEC website: https://www.avtec.edu/site-page/academy-cafe.